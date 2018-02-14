LIVERMORE (KRON)–A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family of 19-year-old Lizette Cuesta who was fatally stabbed and dumped on the side of a road in Livermore by friends.

A motorist found Cuesta with multiple stab wounds on Tesla Road just after 2 a.m. on Monday.

Cuesta was airlifted to Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley and was pronounced dead around 4:30 a.m.

Richard Loadholt says Cuesta was fighting for her life when he and a friend found her Monday soaked in blood and dragging herself on the side of a road in Livermore.

Investigators believe Cuesta was killed with malice aforethought, dumped from a vehicle and left for dead. She crawled on her stomach 100 yards or more before being found.

Two suspects, a 19-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, were arrested in Modesto after Cuesta made a “very compelling dying declaration” about who stabbed her, Kelly said.

The suspects are identified as Daniel Gross, 19, and Melissa Leonardo, 25, both of Modesto and are currently in custody at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin.

Kelly says Cuesta identified the suspects before dying Monday at a hospital. Authorities say the suspects were also friends of the victim.

Support is rolling in from all over after Cuesta’s brutal murder made national headlines. So far, $7,922 of the $30,000 goal was raised. Those who wish to donate to Cuesta’s memorial expenses can click here.

