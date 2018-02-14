KRON4 Morning Buzz: Kate Upton knocked over by huge tide



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Trending today on KRON4 Morning Buzz, Olympic snowboarder Shaun White, Kate Upton’s nasty tumble and Darya’s dog makes a surprise cameo.

American snowboarder, Shaun White, is all the buzz. The California native practically put snowboarding on the map. He’s the first American man to win gold in three separate Olympic winter games.

Kate Upton had quite the day during her shoot for Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit edition when she was nearly swept away by a huge wave. Upton was topless and wearing a tulle skirt on top of a jagged rock when the tide knocked her off.

Danielle Herrington is the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model for 2018.

The magazine revealed its swimsuit edition cover Tuesday. Herrington is the third black woman to appear on the cover of the annual issue that launched in 1964.

Beyonce appeared on the cover in 2007. Tyra Banks was the cover model in 1996 and 1997.

Flynn the bichon frise is taking quite a victory lap on Valentine’s Day, hours after he won the Westminster Dog Show. The judges sat Flynn was the most beautiful pup out of the competition, but Darya says she likes her dog a little messier. Check out her furry friend, Manny.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES