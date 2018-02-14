Livermore stabbing victim remembered as “vibrant” and joyful

LIVERMORE (KRON)–Family and friends gathered on Tuesday night to honor the life of a 19-year-old who was brutally stabbed and dumped on a rural Livermore road.
The grisly stabbing of Lizette Cuesta came as a shock to her peers who remembered her vibrant and fun to be around.
Her friend’s father, who happens to be a pastor, started off the evening with prayer. He had everyone lift a candle that symbolized the light Cuesta brought to their lives.
“These candles represent something very beautiful,” the pastor said. “Your candles represent a light that cannot be extinguished.”
The two suspects accused of stabbing Cuesta, 19-year-old Daniel Gross and 25-year-old Melissa Leonardo are due in court Wednesday morning.
