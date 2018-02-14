Man found dead in Half Moon Bay parking lot

By Published:

HALF MOON BAY (KRON)–San Mateo County sheriffs are investigating a homicide after a body was found in a beach parking lot in Half Moon Bay Wednesday morning.

According to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, around 1:00 a.m. deputies responded to the parking lot of Gray Whale Cove State Beach on the report of a man down.

Responding officers found the body of a deceased man with injuries to his face and upper body.

Investigators are at the scene piecing together information. At this time, the identity of the victim hasn’t been released and there is no suspect or witness information.

