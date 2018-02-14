MUNI inspector hit by semi in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A MUNI construction inspector was hit by a semi-trailer truck in San Francisco Wednesday morning.

It happened at around 8:09 a.m. in the area of Chestnut Street and Van Ness Avenue, according to MUNI officials.

The individual hit was transported to a nearby hospital.

Officials say the person hit was conscious at the time.

The driver of the truck stayed on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The cause is under investigation at this time.

