Oakland police working scene with barricaded suspect

OAKLAND (KRON) — Heavy police presence in Oakland where officers say a suspect has barricaded himself inside a home.

According to the Oakland Police Department, are asking the public to avoid the 5300 block of East 8th Street.

Further details are unavailable at this time.

OPD on scene with reported barricaded suspect 5300 block of East 8th street. Media staging area 52nd Avenue and San Leandro street. pic.twitter.com/L6ePu73z8I — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) February 14, 2018

