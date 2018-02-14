Oakland Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski won’t return after 18-year run with team

FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2017, file photo, Oakland Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski looks on before a NFL preseason football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz. The Raiders have Janikowski on injured reserve with a sore back and promoted Giorgio Tavecchio to the active roster. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

OAKLAND (KRON) — An Oakland Raider mainstay for almost two decades is a Raider no more.

After 18 seasons in Oakland, the silver and black have decided to part ways with kicker Sebastian Janikowski.

The 17th overall pick in 2000, the soon-to-be 40-year-old has spent his entire NFL career with the Raiders, leading the team all time in scoring.

Janikowski was replaced by kicker Giorgio Tavecchio last year when a back injury kept him on injured reserve throughout the season.

