OAKLAND (KRON) — An Oakland Raider mainstay for almost two decades is a Raider no more.

After 18 seasons in Oakland, the silver and black have decided to part ways with kicker Sebastian Janikowski.

The 17th overall pick in 2000, the soon-to-be 40-year-old has spent his entire NFL career with the Raiders, leading the team all time in scoring.

Janikowski was replaced by kicker Giorgio Tavecchio last year when a back injury kept him on injured reserve throughout the season.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES