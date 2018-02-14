PHOTOS: Thief steals teacher’s credit cards from Vacaville classroom

VACAVILLE (KRON)–Vacaville police released images of a suspected thief who used stolen credit cards that belonged to an elementary school teacher.
According to the Vacaville Police Department, last week the teacher received a call from her credit card company about $1,000 in fraudulent purchases made with her cards.
Police say the teacher discovered her credit cards had been stolen from her classroom while it was unattended for a short period of time that morning. Her credit cards were used within hours.
Officers have surveillance images of a woman they suspect made the fraudulent purchases.
Anyone with information is urged to contact 707-449-5200.
