PHOTOS: Thief steals teacher’s credit cards from Vacaville classroom

VACAVILLE (KRON)–Vacaville police released images of a suspected thief who used stolen credit cards that belonged to an elementary school teacher.

According to the Vacaville Police Department, last week the teacher received a call from her credit card company about $1,000 in fraudulent purchases made with her cards.

Police say the teacher discovered her credit cards had been stolen from her classroom while it was unattended for a short period of time that morning. Her credit cards were used within hours.

Officers have surveillance images of a woman they suspect made the fraudulent purchases.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 707-449-5200.

