Sheriff: Florida high school shooter still at large

PARKLAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say a shooter at a Florida high school is still at large.

Police are asking people to stay away from a high school in Broward County Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland for an active scene.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were wounded. However, WSVN is reporting that 20 people are injured, according to Broward County Fire Rescue.

Coral Springs Police said on their Twitter account Wednesday that the school is locked down and that students and teachers inside should remain barricaded until police reach them.

TV footage showed at least one person being wheeled to an ambulance on a gurney while emergency workers appeared to be helping others on the sidewalk. The news broadcasts also showed students running across the street.

