Sheriff: Florida high school shooter still at large

By Published: Updated:

PARKLAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say a shooter at a Florida high school is still at large.

Police are asking people to stay away from a high school in Broward County Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland for an active scene.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were wounded. However, WSVN is reporting that 20 people are injured, according to Broward County Fire Rescue.

Coral Springs Police said on their Twitter account Wednesday that the school is locked down and that students and teachers inside should remain barricaded until police reach them.

TV footage showed at least one person being wheeled to an ambulance on a gurney while emergency workers appeared to be helping others on the sidewalk. The news broadcasts also showed students running across the street.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s