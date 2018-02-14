VACAVILLE (KRON) — A Vacaville school bus driver has been arrested for assaulting a special need’s child, police said.

Police say they were contacted by the Vacaville Unified School District on Feb. 6 about the possible physical abuse of a second-grade, special needs student at Browns Valley Elementary.

A district employee told police a school bus driver had physically assaulted the student on the bus.

The driver was immediately removed from duty that morning and is no longer an employee of the district, police said.

After an investigation, police arrested 64-year-old Kim Klopson, of Vacaville.

“The victim student did not want to get off the bus, and the incident escalated with Klopson physically grabbing and forcibly moving the young girl. The victim sustained abrasions as a result of the incident,” police said in a press release.

Here is more information from police:

The Vacaville Police Department appreciates the quick action to address the incident by the Vacaville Unified School District. VUSD Superintendent Jane Shamieh commented, “There are no words to explain why anyone would mistreat a child in that way. No child should ever experience something like that, especially at school. We immediately initiated police involvement and have been in full support of the investigation. We hope that the consequences and charges filed reach the fullest extent of the law. At this time, we are turning our attention toward the child, the child’s family and all of our families to ensure we are meeting their needs and addressing their valid concerns.” This was a disturbing case and it is completely unacceptable for any child to have to endure such an experience. The safety of our children is always of utmost importance, and our thoughts are with the victim and her family. The Vacaville Police Department concluded their investigation today and at 11:53am, Klopson was arrested on a felony child abuse charge and booked into the Solano County Jail. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Officer Matt Adame at (707) 469-4807. Media inquiries for the Vacaville Police Department can be directed to Lieutenant Mark Donaldson at (707) 449-5260 and media inquiries for Vacaville Unified can be directed to VUSD Public Information Officer Jennifer Leonard at (707) 453-6155.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES