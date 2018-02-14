President Trump breaks silence on domestic violence

By Published: Updated:
President Donald Trump speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, during a meeting with state and local officials about infrastructure. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Congress Budget The President’s FY19 Budget is on display after arriving on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Feb. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is breaking his silence after defending former aide Rob Porter, who was accused by his ex-wives of domestic abuse.

Trump says: “I am totally opposed to domestic violence and everybody here knows that.”

“It almost wouldn’t even have to be said,” he adds. “So now you hear it, but you all know it.”

Trump had praised Porter, the former staff secretary, Friday, and on Saturday appeared to cast doubt on the allegations on Twitter when he tweeted: “Peoples (sic) lives are being shattered and destroyed by a mere allegation.”

The White House’s handling of the Porter situation has ensnared senior West Wing officials, calling into question the decision-making and candor of chief of staff John Kelly and White House counsel Don McGahn.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s