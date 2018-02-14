STANFORD (KRON) — A note containing a rape threat and a suspicious white powder was sent to the chair of the Recall Judge Persky campaign on Wednesday.

Professor Michele Dauber confirmed she received the threat and white powder.

Here is the full statement from Dauber:

Today, Professor Michele Dauber who is the Chair of the Recall Judge Persky campaign received a package that contained a rape threat with an unknown white substance.

The note stated: “Since you are going to disrobe Persky, I am going to treat you like ‘Emily Doe’. Let’s see what kind of sentencing I get for being a rich white male.”

Chair of the Recall Persky Campaign stated the following:

“Judge Persky’s campaign continues to use hate-filled language and continues to actively defend Brock Turner and attack Emily Doe and me personally. The verbal attacks have continued to escalate. Today is not the first time I have a received a rape threat focused around my effort to defend sexual assault survivors and recall Judge Aaron Persky. It is the first time I received a rape threat accompanied with an unknown white powder that is intended to harm or scare me. We can not stand for these type of actions that occurred today or allow people to blame the survivors of sexual assault. We are not going to back down. On June 5, voters will vote to recall Judge Persky and say ‘enough is enough.”

School officials confirmed later on Tuesday that the white powder was harmless.

Stanford University Public Safety officials have confirmed that Santa Clara County hazardous materials professionals have tested a white substance received by a faculty member at the Law School on Wednesday and confirmed that it is an inert powder that poses no health concern. Investigations into the substance briefly prompted the shutdown of two rooms in the Neukom Building of the Law School as emergency personnel investigated the matter and tested the substance. Although the Neukom Building was partially shut down, operations and activities continued at the Stanford Law School. Although the substance posed no health threat, Stanford remains deeply concerned that it and an accompanying threat of bodily harm were sent to a member of the university faculty. “Threats intended to silence or intimidate members of our community are absolutely unacceptable at Stanford,” said Provost Persis Drell. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

While the Neukom Building had not been evacuated, members of the campus community were being asked to stay clear of the building out of an abundance of caution.

But the all-clear has since been given.

#Stanford professor leading #RecallPersky campaign gets threatening letter with white powder in the mail. Says she gets threats constantly, but the powder takes it to a new level @kron4news pic.twitter.com/7XeNqTKSnE — Justine Waldman (@JustineWaldman) February 15, 2018

