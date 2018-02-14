Scott Baio accused of assault and abuse by fellow actor

By Published: Updated:
Scott Baio
FILE - In this July 18, 2016, file photo, actor Scott Baio speaks during the opening day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. Baio wrote on Facebook April 25, 2017, that he was responding to media reports when suggested the death of his former “Happy Days” co-star Erin Moran may have been due to substance abuse problems. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – A former “Charles in Charge” actor says Scott Baio assaulted and “mentally tortured” him during their time together on the show in the 1980s.

Alexander Polinsky made the allegations Wednesday in Los Angeles during a news conference.

Polinsky says Baio exposed himself, talked about gay sex acts with the young actor and once threw a hot cup of tea in his face.

Another “Charles in Charge” star, Nicole Eggert, came forward last month with claims that Baio sexually assaulted her when she was a minor while they worked together on the hit show.

Baio called those allegations false and said he and Eggert were involved in a consensual relationship when she was of legal age.

Baio spokesman Brian Glicklich said the new claims would be addressed at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s