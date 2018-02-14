Suspects in brutal Livermore stabbing due in court Wednesday

DUBLIN (KRON)– Two people accused of killing a 19-year-old woman in Livermore are due in court Wednesday morning.
Investigators say s 19-year-old Daniel Gross and 25-year-old Melissa Leonardo stabbed Lizette Cuesta multiple times and dumped her on a rural road.
A motorist, Richard Loadholt says he prayed with her and kept her awake and talking until help arrived.
Loadholt says Cuesta was fighting for her life when he and a friend found her Monday soaked in blood and dragging herself on the side of a road in Livermore.
First responders requested an emergency helicopter and the woman was air-lifted to Eden Hospital in Castro Valley, where she was pronounced dead about two hours later.
Gross and Leonardo, were arrested in Modesto after Cuesta made a “very compelling dying declaration” about who stabbed her, according to Alameda County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ray Kelly.
Officials believe Cuesta was killed with malice aforethought, dumped from a vehicle and left for dead. She crawled on her stomach 100 yards or more before being found.
- TEEN DYING WORDS LEAD DEPUTIES TO HER SUSPECTED KILLERS
- COUNSELOR WHO WORKED WITH DEAF KIDS ACCUSED OF MOLESTATION
- BOY CRAWLS A QUARTER OF A MILE HOME AFTER HIT-AND-RUN
- SUSPECTED POACHER MAULED TO DEATH, EATEN BY LIONS
- 5TH SUSPECT WANTED IN DEADLY NORTH BAY HOME INVASIONS
- GET KRON4 NEWS ON YOUR AMAZON ALEXA DEVICE