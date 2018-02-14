MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Major BART stations should be a lot cleaner starting next month.

The agency is hiring more janitors and stepping up cleaning measures.

BART has doubled the number of janitors cleaning up major stations.

All four Downtown San Francisco stations, including the Embarcadero and two Oakland stations, aim for a cleaner future.

BART has hired 21 new janitors that will start working at Montgomery Station, Civic Center, Powell Street, and the Embracadero Station by the end of March.

“We have a transit system where riders had to deal with unhealthy circumstances just walking through the BART station, whether it was used needles or human waste,” San Francisco Board of Supervisor Hillary Ronen said. “It was pretty bad.”

Ronen, along with BART Board of Director Bevan Dufty, has been taking clean-up at the 16th Street Station into their own hands for months.

And on Wednesday, they learned they’d finally get some help from new BART staff.

“it shows that this type of attention that public officials bring to conditions that are unacceptable in our communities, make a difference,” Ronen said.

BART riders KRON4 talked to say they’re looking forward to a cleaner riding experience.

“Sometimes you see some pretty gnarly stuff,” BART rider Joey Lewis said. “There will be orange juice and chips everywhere. Lord knows what. Look before you sit down. That’s kind of a central rule to riding BART. I think it’s awesome that they’re taking steps forward to enhance cleanliness at BART.”

In the spring, BART says it will have elevator attendants at Powell and Civic Center stations.

That will help keep elevators clean for everyone.

