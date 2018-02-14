VIDEO: Democratic Gubernatorial candidates face off at Sacramento forum

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — Still months from the primary election, three gubernatorial hopefuls took center stage for a first of its kind forum in Sacramento.

Candidates Delaine Eastin, Antonio Villaraigosa, and John Chiang were all present during the forum where they got a chance to talk about what they would do to help African-American women.

In a night where three candidates try to stand apart, a showcase of unity and similar ideas stood tall on center stage.

Current State Treasurer and Democratic candidate Chiang touched on the economy saying “we know that we have a rapidly transforming economy” and claimed that “we need to bring more women and people of color to the forefront to make sure that no communities are left behind.”

Former Mayor of Los Angeles and Democratic candidate Villaraigosa discussed the future of California.

“If we’re not making the investment that we made generations ago, this state is not going to thrive or survive,” Villaraigosa said.

Delaine Eastin, Democratic candidate and former Superintendent of Public Instruction brought up equal pay.

“We’ve gone from 54 cents on the dollar to 80 cents on the dollar, but if anything African American women are below that and women, in general, are still having a hard time,” Eastin said.

The unique forum asked questions about how the candidates would lead California and how their policies could affect African-American women and families.

One leading candidate was not in attendance, Lieutenant Governor Gavin Newsom.

His wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom says he was in Los Angeles for another engagement.

