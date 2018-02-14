MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) — A very difficult day for a family, grieving the loss of a loved one who was found stabbed multiple times and left on a road to die.

On Wednesday, family and friends went face-to-face with the young woman’s alleged killers.

This comes as we are learning more about the case. In Dublin, the two suspects appeared in court Wednesday for the first time.

Nineteen-year-old Lizette Cuesta’s family sat silently in court still in a state of shock about what happened to the teen.

But then, as one of the suspects came out, a family member screamed out loud.

Daniel Gross and Melissa Leonardo are the two suspects, both from Modesto. The boyfriend and girlfriend are now charged with the murder of Cuesta.

They appeared before a judge for the first time. Also in court was a large group of family members and friends of the suspects and Cuesta.

No one talked, but inside the court, a family member did yell out when Leonardo appeared before the judge. Neither defendant entered a plea, and bail was denied.

Cuesta was found on Tesla Road on Monday morning, clinging to life. She had been stabbed multiple times and was bleeding badly.

Authorities say Cuesta willingly got into the vehicle with the two defendants on Sunday night. The three were friends.

But then, clearly something went terribly wrong, and somehow, Cuesta was stabbed. Then, she was left dying on the road.

Authorities say during her last breath, she identified her killers, leading to the arrest of the two suspects.

As far as the family member who yelled out in court, she blurted out that Leonardo will be punished.

Then, she fled the courtroom.

Both defendants are expected to be back in court to enter a plea on Wednesday.

