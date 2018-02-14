VIDEO: Look out for these flu warning signs in your kids

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

(CNN) – Young children are at risk of serious flu complications if the signs are not recognized and treated immediately.

One of the flu strains spreading this season, H3N2, is affecting children more than most.

And that has many people asking, “Why is it so deadly?”

Dr. Alicia Fry with the CDC Influenza Prevention and Control Team explained, “Sometimes it’s the virus infection itself that can become so severe in a person that it can result in death. The flu viruses weaken your immune system and you can get a bacterial infection on top of it.”

According to the CDC, the best way for parents to protect their children is to get them vaccinated every year.

Recognizing flu warning signs is critical too.

If your child is having trouble breathing or breathing fast, has a bluish skin color, or is not waking up or not interacting or unusually irritable, take them to a doctor. Early detection could save your child’s life.

“As soon as they have symptoms,” said Dr. Fry, “and they suspect they might have the flu, they should call their doctor right away. Because they could benefit from early treatment with antiviral drugs.”

