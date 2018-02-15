MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

SANTA ANA (KRON) — Police are searching for a client of a Southern California massage parlor who robbed the owner.

Surveillance video caught the violent attack in Santa Ana on Monday night, and police are hoping the video leads to an arrest.

In the video, you can see a gun in the suspect’s hand.

Police say this man walked into 37-year-old Yuneng Wong’s massage therapy business.

He already paid for two massages that evening, so when he showed up again, Wong had a bad feeling.

“I was so scared, but suddenly God (heard) my voice and he (loosened) his hand,” Wong said. “It’s a miracle…he (is) choking my neck. Slowly, he let me go. I’m very lucky.”

Wong says after nearly losing consciousness, the man stopped and took the money she tried to give him initially.

With a black eye, cuts, and bruises on her head, Wong is grateful she survived.

