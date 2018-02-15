Dry warm weather grips Northern California

(KRON) A warm winter continues to grip Northern California.The last time it rained in the Bay Area was January 25, 2018.

The next chance for rain is still ten days away.

The storm track for 2018 has mainly missed the Bay Area and the Sierra Nevada.

The 2017-2018 storm track has largely been across the far northern US this winter, leaving the #SierraNevada snowpack running well below normal #cawx pic.twitter.com/teMSM2wvdV — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 15, 2018

Even with the dry weather many of the state’s major reservoirs are running above average for mid-February.

Despite recent dry weather, NorCal’s reservoir levels (with the exception of #Oroville) are running above average for mid-February thanks to a wet 2016-2017 winter #cawx #cawater pic.twitter.com/TxQuVyShVO — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 15, 2018

