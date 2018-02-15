Dry warm weather grips Northern California

(KRON) A warm winter continues to grip Northern California.The last time it rained in the Bay Area was January 25, 2018.

The next chance for rain is still ten days away.

The storm track for 2018 has mainly missed the Bay Area and the Sierra Nevada.

Even with the dry weather many of the state’s major reservoirs are running above average for mid-February.

