First identified victim in Florida school shooting remembered as hero

PARKLAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Reports of a true hero have emerged from the tragic shooting that took place in Florida on Wednesday.

According to the Miami Harold, Aaron Feis was coaching football at the South Florida high school and also worked as a security guard for at least eight years.

Students said he took his role of protecting students very seriously and he will be remembered as a hero.

Reports said Feis was injured during the school shooting after he stepped in front of multiple students to protect them.

Thursday morning, the MS Douglas Football team tweeted, “It is with Great sadness that our Football Family has learned about the death of Aaron Feis.”

It is with Great sadness that our Football Family has learned about the death of Aaron Feis. He was our Assistant Football Coach and security guard. He selflessly shielded students from the shooter when he was shot. He died a hero and he will forever be in our hearts and memories pic.twitter.com/O181FvuHl3 — MS Douglas Football (@MSDEagles) February 15, 2018

The team went on to say Feis died a hero and will be forever in their hearts and memories.

The football coach graduated from Douglas High in 1999 and has worked at the school for his entire coaching career, according to his bio on the school’s website.

According to the Miami Herald:

In addition to coaching football, Feis worked as a security guard at the school for at least eight years and took his role protecting students very seriously, said Andrew Hofmann, a former student at the school who recently coached the swimming and water polo teams.

‘He’s very well dedicated to the safety of the school during the daytime,’ Hofmann said early in the evening before Israel made his announcement.

Hofmann described the coach as ‘a quiet person’ with a good sense of humor. ‘When there’s a funny joke he is always laughing for sure,’ he said.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES