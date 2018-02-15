First identified victim in Florida school shooting remembered as hero

PARKLAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Reports of a true hero have emerged from the tragic shooting that took place in Florida on Wednesday.
According to the Miami Harold, Aaron Feis was coaching football at the South Florida high school and also worked as a security guard for at least eight years.
Students said he took his role of protecting students very seriously and he will be remembered as a hero.
Reports said Feis was injured during the school shooting after he stepped in front of multiple students to protect them.
This, ladies and gentlemen, if the face of a hero. Coach Aaron Feis was injured protecting a student in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and, at last report, is in critical condition. He is a friend to all students that know him. He was always so nice to me when I went to school there, and I know he is close with my brother and his friends. Please, take a moment to send healing prayers for him.
Thursday morning, the MS Douglas Football team tweeted, “It is with Great sadness that our Football Family has learned about the death of Aaron Feis.”
It is with Great sadness that our Football Family has learned about the death of Aaron Feis. He was our Assistant Football Coach and security guard. He selflessly shielded students from the shooter when he was shot. He died a hero and he will forever be in our hearts and memories pic.twitter.com/O181FvuHl3
— MS Douglas Football (@MSDEagles) February 15, 2018
The team went on to say Feis died a hero and will be forever in their hearts and memories.
The football coach graduated from Douglas High in 1999 and has worked at the school for his entire coaching career, according to his bio on the school’s website.
According to the Miami Herald:
In addition to coaching football, Feis worked as a security guard at the school for at least eight years and took his role protecting students very seriously, said Andrew Hofmann, a former student at the school who recently coached the swimming and water polo teams.
‘He’s very well dedicated to the safety of the school during the daytime,’ Hofmann said early in the evening before Israel made his announcement.
Hofmann described the coach as ‘a quiet person’ with a good sense of humor. ‘When there’s a funny joke he is always laughing for sure,’ he said.
- TEEN DYING WORDS LEAD DEPUTIES TO HER SUSPECTED KILLERS
- COUNSELOR WHO WORKED WITH DEAF KIDS ACCUSED OF MOLESTATION
- BOY CRAWLS A QUARTER OF A MILE HOME AFTER HIT-AND-RUN
- SUSPECTED POACHER MAULED TO DEATH, EATEN BY LIONS
- 5TH SUSPECT WANTED IN DEADLY NORTH BAY HOME INVASIONS
- GET KRON4 NEWS ON YOUR AMAZON ALEXA DEVICE