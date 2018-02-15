INTERVIEW: How parenting can prevent tragedy like deadly Florida school shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In the wake of the latest and deadliest high school shooting on record, many parents are asking what they can do to help prevent the next one.

There are warning signs everyone should be aware of.

Joining KRON4 to talk about this is Dr. Brenda Wade, who is a psychologist and author.

Dr. Wade is offering a free event to help parents deal with issues like school violence.

It’s called Mom Needs a Time Out–5 steps to keep kids safe.

Find out more at this email–love@docwade.com.

