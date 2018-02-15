WALNUT CREEK (KRON) — A man exposed his penis to a woman while they were riding a Walnut Creek Free Trolley, according to police.

Police say it happened at around 1 p.m. on Feb. 6. A man was seated across from a woman, exposed his penis, and committed a lewd act, police said.

As the bus arrived at Walnut Creek BART, the woman reported the crime to the driver, who called the police.

The man got out of the bus at BART before he could be detained.

The suspect is described as a black man, about 35-45 years old, between 5 feet 11 inches tall and 6 feet tall, clean-shaven, and he was wearing a red baseball cap. He was also wearing a dark, long-sleeve pullover, light gray basketball shorts, and dark running shoes.

If you recognize him, you are asked to call police at (925) 943-5870.

