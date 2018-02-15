Motorcycle down on Golden Gate Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A motorcycle is down northbound on the Golden Gate Bridge on Thursday night, police said.

There is no word on the driver’s injuries.

There were major traffic delays on the bridge.

The left lanes were blocked, and drivers were asked to use alternate routes.

But all lanes reopened at around 7 p.m.

Here is the full statement from authorities:

