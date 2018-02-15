People Behaving Badly: Peninsula pedestrian crosswalk light confusion

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON) — There is a new set of lights installed just for pedestrians, and they are confusing drivers left and right.

The new crosswalk is designed to only require drivers to stop when a pedestrian activates the signal, but not everyone gets it.

Stanley Roberts explains.

