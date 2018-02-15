SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police in San Francisco arrested five suspected drug dealers near the Civic Center BART Station during Wednesday’s morning commute hours.
Police say their Tenderloin Market targeted the area of 8th and Market.
The operation resulted in five arrests, police said.
Two of the arrests were for the sale and possession of heroin, meth, and cocaine.
The suspect’s money, drugs and cell phones were all seized.
- TEEN BRUTALLY STABBED, LEFT FOR DEAD NEAR LIVERMORE IDENTIFIED
- POLICE IDENTIFY SUSPECTS IN BRUTAL LIVERMORE STABBING DEATH
- GOOD SAMARITAN TALKS ABOUT FINDING LIVERMORE STABBING VICTIM
- 10 STUDENTS ILL FROM UNKNOWN SUBSTANCE AT SF MIDDLE SCHOOL
- ENGINE FAILURE FORCES SF FLIGHT TO MAKE EMERGENCY LANDING
- GET KRON4 NEWS ON YOUR AMAZON ALEXA DEVICE