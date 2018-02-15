SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police in San Francisco arrested five suspected drug dealers near the Civic Center BART Station during Wednesday’s morning commute hours.

Police say their Tenderloin Market targeted the area of 8th and Market.

The operation resulted in five arrests, police said.

Two of the arrests were for the sale and possession of heroin, meth, and cocaine.

The suspect’s money, drugs and cell phones were all seized.

TL Market St beat cops targeted 8th & Mkt dealers during yesterday morning's busy BART commute. The operation resulted in five arrests including the two pictured suspects for sale/possession for sale heroin, meth, and cocaine base. $$, drugs, Cell of dealers all seized. pic.twitter.com/Nhn85A3vfu — SFPD Tenderloin (@SFPDTenderloin) February 15, 2018

