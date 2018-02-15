Police arrest suspected drug dealers near BART’s Civic Center

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police in San Francisco arrested five suspected drug dealers near the Civic Center BART Station during Wednesday’s morning commute hours.

Police say their Tenderloin Market targeted the area of 8th and Market.

The operation resulted in five arrests, police said.

Two of the arrests were for the sale and possession of heroin, meth, and cocaine.

The suspect’s money, drugs and cell phones were all seized.

