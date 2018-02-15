“Round 2 of Florida” Snapchat threat leads to arrest

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – School officials say a ninth grader has been arrested after threatening students and staff at Broome High School.

Spartanburg School District 3 said in a news release that the threat was posted on Snapchat. Another student reported the threat to officials on Wednesday.

Sheriff’s deputies investigated the threat and charged with the student with disturbing schools.

School officials were made aware of the threat early Thursday morning. They said additional security is being provided at Broome High School to ensure students’ safety.

School officials also recognized the student who tipped off authorities about the threat.

“The District would like to commend the student who came forward with information. It is this kind of courage to speak out that can and will prevent tragedies,” District 3 Superintendent Kenny Blackwood said in a statement.

Lieutenant Kevin Bobo with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a student showed their father a Snapchat picture of a Broome High School freshman wearing a mask and holding what appeared to be an assault rifle. Deputies say the post said “round 2 of Florida tomorrow.”

Deputies say the suspect stated the Snapchat post was a joke and he didn’t have intentions to hurt anyone. His parents allowed deputies to search the home. The sheriff’s office said the mask was found along with an airsoft rifle that looked like an assault rifle.

The boy has been charged with disturbing schools.

Because he’s a juvenile, deputies are not releasing his name or the Snapchat photo.

Deputies say the suspect was transported to the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice facility in Greenville.

The suspect was still in custody as of 2:40 p.m. Thursday and will likely have a hearing before a judge on Friday.

