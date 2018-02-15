SAN JOSE (KRON) — San Jose police have arrested a Willow Glen middle school P.E. teacher for allegedly taking inappropriate photos of girls.

Police say 47-year-old Clifford Pappadakis was taking inappropriate photos of female students. The investigation started on Sept. 8 when parents say they saw Pappadakis taking the photos.

Pappadakis was placed immediately on administrative leave.

Police searched the teacher’s computer and home for evidence. They seized electronic devices and examined them.

Investigators say they found numerous inappropriate images on his devices.

Pappadakis was arrested on Wednesday when he turned himself in.

Pappadakis is a P.E. teacher and track and field coach at the middle school.

He is being charged with the following:

Seven counts of Annoying and Molesting a Child (misdemeanor) 647.6 PC and

One count of Possession of Child Pornography (felony) 311.11(A) PC.

If you have any more information, you are asked to call police at (408)-537-1397.

