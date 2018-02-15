MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) — The suspects accused of fatally stabbing a young woman and leaving her for dead on an East Bay road appeared in court on Thursday morning.

This as we are learning much more about the two suspects and their connection with the victim.

Lizette Cuesta was found lying on a road in Livermore. In her last breaths, she identified her killers as two friends.

Sources tell KRON4 the three were friends. They had worked together at a fast-food restaurant in Tracy together.

Sources also tell KRON4 that Daniel Gross, one of the suspects, had a disturbing past, and many who knew him are upset about what’s happened. The 19-year-old that is charged with murdering Cuesta and leaving her to die on a county road in Livermore was known for getting into fights.

One woman, who declined to talk on camera for fear of retaliation from Gross’s family, told KRON4 that she had to break up a confrontation once with Gross–and is now freaked out about how he is in custody for allegedly killing someone.

Authorities reveal Cuesta willingly got into the car with Gross and co-defendant Melissa Leonardo on Sunday night.

The three are friends from working at a Carl’s Jr. in Tracy.

KRON4 has learned the two suspects are engaged and Leonardo is pregnant.

The two were arrested Monday at their home in Modesto where officials took out a large amount of evidence. Also, when a Good Samaritan found Cuesta, she named Gross and Leonardo as her killers.

In court on Thursday, both defendants appeared separately.

They did not enter pleas.

