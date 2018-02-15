These are the victims of the Florida school shooting

(KRON/AP)–A football coach. An athletic director. And young, fresh-faced students.

They are among the 17 people killed by a gunman at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Wednesday.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said Thursday that all families who lost loved ones in the shooting have been notified. He said police will release a full list of the victims later in the day.

“Today is a day of healing, today is a day of mourning,” Israel said.

Here are the victims who have been publicly identified so far:

Chris Hixon Hixon, the athletic director for Stoneman Douglas High School, has been reported dead, according to Denise Lehtio, the communications director with the school’s varsity and junior varsity football program. Lehtio told CNN that the football coach at Douglas told her Hixon was shot and killed.

Aaron Feis when he threw himself in front of students to protect them from oncoming bullets, according to Lehtio. He suffered a gunshot wound and later died after he was rushed into surgery, Lehtio said. Feis, the assistant football coach, was killed when he threw himself in front of students to protect them from oncoming bullets, according to Lehtio. He suffered a gunshot wound and later died after he was rushed into surgery, Lehtio said. “He died the same way he lived — he put himself second,” she said. “He was a very kind soul, a very nice man. He died a hero.” Colton Haab, a 17-year-old junior who had a close relationship with Feis, told CNN he saw the coach running toward the sounds of gunshots. “That’s Coach Feis. He wants to make sure everybody is safe before himself,” Haab said. “(He) made sure everyone else’s needs were met before his own. He was a hard worker. He worked after school, on the weekends, mowing lawns, just helping as many people as possible,” Haab added.

Jaime Guttenburg

Jaime’s father confirmed on Facebook that his daughter was among those killed in the mass shooting,

“My heart is broken. Yesterday, Jennifer Bloom Guttenberg and I lost our baby girl to a violent shooting at her school. We lost our daughter and my son Jesse Guttenberg lost his sister. “I am broken as I write this trying to figure out how my family gets through this. We appreciate all of the calls and messages and we apologize for not reacting to everyone individually,” he added. “Hugs to all and hold your children tight.” Skidmore College, which Fred Guttenberg attended, released a statement saying their hearts go out to Jaime’s parents and others affected by the tragedy. “There really are no words to lessen the suffering that the families of victims are feeling at this moment, but perhaps knowing that we stand with them can provide some small measure of solace,” the college said.

Nicholas Dworet Dworet, a senior at Stoneman Douglas high school, was killed in the shooting, the University of Indianapolis confirmed. Dworet was recruited for the university swim team and would have been an incoming freshman this fall. “Nick’s death is a reminder that we are connected to the larger world, and when tragedy hits in places around the world, it oftentimes affects us at home,” said Robert L. Manuel, University of Indianapolis president.

“Today, and in the coming days, I hope you will hold Nick, his family, all of the victims, as well as the Parkland community and first responders in your prayers.”

This story is still developing. As the identity of the victims are confirmed the article will be updated.

CNN contributed to this report.