FRESNO (KRON/CNN) — An 8-year-old boy from Fresno is being called a hero after he came to a classmate’s rescue during a Valentine’s Day party when she began choking and couldn’t breathe.

Faith played a big role in the lives of kids enrolled at St. Anthony’s School.

A classroom party emergency strengthened Makayla Annis’ faith in her friends.

“My desk partner made me laugh too hard when I ate a gummy bear, and then I kind of tried to swallow it, and I started choking,” Annis said.

Eight-year-old Andrew Ramirez didn’t hesitate when he saw his 7-year-old buddy turning pink.

“I saw Makayla choking, grabbing her neck, and I quickly gave her the Heimlich maneuver,” Ramirez said.

When Andrew’s father picked him up from school, he wasn’t sure what to think.

“My daughter, she’s 5,” Ramirez’s father Rene said. “She’s like Andrew’s a hero, Andrew’s a hero. I was like ‘Hold on. You know little kids kind of exaggerate and tell tall tales.'”

It was all true.

Ramirez is an emergency room physician at CRMC.

He was stunned to hear his son knew what to do.

“Heimlich maneuver that’s a big word,” Dr. Ramriez said. “Do you even know what the Heimlich maneuver is? And he was like, ‘Yeah, you taught me.'”

Dr. Ramirez didn’t realize Andrew has even practiced the technique.

“If they’re choking you get them right about here and you just push back like you’re giving them a really big hug,” Dr. Ramirez said.

Young Andrew responded like a modern-day Doogie Howser.

“If she turned blue, she would have to go to the hospital too, so I didn’t want that to happen,” Ramirez said.

Andrew appears destined for the medical field.

“Yes. I would like to be a doctor very, very much,” Ramirez said.

