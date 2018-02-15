MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — In Contra Costa County, the California Highway Patrol says there were a crash and a rescue on Thursday on Eastbound Interstate 80.

Around 10:45 a.m., a man crashed into the center divide just west of Cummings Skyway in Crockett.

A Good Samaritan stopped and pulled the man out of the burning car.

Once he was out, a CHP officer put out the fire, and the man was taken to the hospital with major injuries.

No one else was hurt.

