CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — In Contra Costa County, the California Highway Patrol says there were a crash and a rescue on Thursday on Eastbound Interstate 80.
Around 10:45 a.m., a man crashed into the center divide just west of Cummings Skyway in Crockett.
A Good Samaritan stopped and pulled the man out of the burning car.
Once he was out, a CHP officer put out the fire, and the man was taken to the hospital with major injuries.
No one else was hurt.
