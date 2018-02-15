(KRON) — A mother of a 14-year-old who was killed in the Florida school shooting has a message for President Trump.

With tears rolling down her face, Lori Alhadeff screamed into a microphone, glared into a camera, and begged the President to address the nation’s deadly gun epidemic.

“President Trump, please do something! Do something. Action! We need it now! These kids need safety now!”

Alhadeff’s 14-year-old daughter, Alyssa, was one of 17 people killed during the shooting in Parkland, Florida. Alhadeff’s grief was coupled with anger and a demand for answers.

“How do we allow a gunman to come into our children’s school? How do they get through security? What security is there?” she yelled. “The gunman — a crazy person — just walks right into the school, knocks down the window of my child’s door and starts shooting. Shooting her! And killing her!”

“President Trump, you say what can you do? You can stop the guns from getting into these children’s hands,” she said. “What can you do? You can do a lot! This is not fair to our families and our children [to] go to school and have to get killed!”

