VACAVILLE (KRON) — Vacaville police are searching for a man accused of exposing himself to an 11-year-old girl.

This is surveillance video of the suspect.

It happened on Monday morning on Wrentham Drive near Vaca Valley Parkway.

Officers say the girl was walking to school when the man exposed himself.

They say he was also yelling profanities as he walked down the street.

Here is the full statement from police:

Parents, please take just a moment to look at this video… The man seen here is suspected of exposing his penis to an 11-year old girl as she walked by on her way to school along Wrentham Dr. near VacaValley Pkwy. this past Monday morning. Investigation revealed he was reported to have been yelling profanities and acting strangely and we would like to speak with this person. He is described as a white male, in his 20s or 30s, with a thin build, brown hair, and bright blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and gray basketball shorts. Upon learning of the incident, a formal report was immediately taken, and we have actively been investigating available leads and information. We also made sure to establish an increased presence in the area, utilizing both uniformed and undercover officers, as this type of behavior is absolutely unacceptable and the safety of our children is always of utmost importance. We wanted to give our community members a heads-up about this investigation and solicit the help of our amazing citizens. If you have any information regarding this case, please contact Ofc. Dale Hogg at 707-449-5200. Media inquiries to Lt. Mark Donaldson at 707-449-5260.

