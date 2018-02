MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

OAKLAND (KRON) — In the wake of the deadly Florida school shooting massacre, people are searching for possible answers to prevent students from being a victim of an active shooter at school.

Some are calling for armed teachers. Others are putting police officers on every campus.

One school district in the Bay Area has had officers securing schools for decades.

KRON4’s Haaziq Madyun explains what schools are doing to keep children safe.

