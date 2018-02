MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

MILL VALLEY (KRON) — A large group came together at a vigil to mourn the victims and call for an end to gun violence.

KRON4’s Justine Waldman is at Tamalpais High School.

That’s where this vigil a ended less at around 7 p.m.

Watch the above video to see Justine’s full report.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES