VIDEO REPORT: Residents, dispensaries react to Berkeley becoming sanctuary city for recreational marijuana

BERKELEY (KRON) — Berkeley’s City Council has voted to slash the tax rate it collects on recreational pot, even though it’s only been a little more than a month since it was legal to sell it.

People there say the change will help the dispensary stay competitive, but who they are competing against might surprise you.

