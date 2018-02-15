MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO
BERKELEY (KRON) — A community in Berkeley mourns the loss of a young woman killed in a car accident a week ago Thursday.
Twenty-seven-year-old Kelli Zachery was on her way to work when she collided with an AC Transit Bus.
On Thursday evening, a vigil was held in her honor.
KRON4’s Hermela Aregawi was there and spoke to the victim’s family.
Watch the above video to see Hermela’s full report.
- POLICE: FLORIDA GUNMAN CONFESSED TO HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING
- SOURCES: SUSPECT ACCUSED IN DEADLY STABBING HAD DISTURBING PAST
- HERO COACH, FUTURE COLLEGE SWIMMER AMONG FLORIDA VICTIMS
- ‘ROUND 2 OF FLORIDA’ SNAPCHAT THREAT LEADS TO ARREST
- TEEN BRUTALLY STABBED, LEFT FOR DEAD NEAR LIVERMORE IDENTIFIED
- GET KRON4 NEWS ON YOUR AMAZON ALEXA DEVICE