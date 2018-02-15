VIDEO REPORT: Vigil held in Berkeley for young woman killed in car crash with AC Transit bus

BERKELEY (KRON) — A community in Berkeley mourns the loss of a young woman killed in a car accident a week ago Thursday.

Twenty-seven-year-old Kelli Zachery was on her way to work when she collided with an AC Transit Bus.

On Thursday evening, a vigil was held in her honor.

KRON4’s Hermela Aregawi was there and spoke to the victim’s family.

Watch the above video to see Hermela’s full report.

