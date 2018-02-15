(WTNH) — Robert Half of New Haven branch manager Elizabeth Dutkiewicz shares tips on how to negotiate your salary with a potential employer or current supervisor.

As employers face a talent crunch in today’s tight market, workers have more bargaining power than they might think. But according to new statistics from Robert Half, only 39% of professionals said they tried to negotiate salary during their last job offer.

Elizabeth says an employee can determine their worth is by looking at a salary guide. This will help job seekers get a feel for the going rates in their area.

If you are wondering how to start the conversation of salary, Elizabeth says first and foremost, be prepared. Make sure you know what the going rates are based on your background. Approach your manager, whether you are looking for higher pay or for a new opportunity.

If you have a specialized background, most employers are willing to negotiate.

Elizabeth says if you don’t like where the conversation is going, it is okay to say no, but make sure you evaluate the entire offer. You do not want to burn the bridge with a company, in case an opportunity comes up in the future.

