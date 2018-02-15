Warriors coach Kerr blasts lawmakers after Florida school shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON/CNN)– Warriors head coach, Steve Kerr weighed in on the deadly school shooting that claimed the lives of 17.

Kerr told reporters on Wednesday the government needs to do more.

“It doesn’t seem to matter to our government that children are being shot to death day after day in schools,” he said. “It doesn’t matter that people are being shot at a concert, at a movie theater. It’s not enough, apparently, to move our leadership, our government, the people who are running this country to actually do anything.”

At least 17 people were killed when an ex-student allegedly opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland Wednesday afternoon.

CNN contributed to this report

