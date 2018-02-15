Warriors coach Kerr blasts lawmakers after Florida school shooting

By Published: Updated:
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr speaks at a news conference after Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 5, 2016. The Warriors won 110-77. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON/CNN)– Warriors head coach, Steve Kerr weighed in on the deadly school shooting that claimed the lives of 17.

Kerr told reporters on Wednesday the government needs to do more.

“It doesn’t seem to matter to our government that children are being shot to death day after day in schools,” he said. “It doesn’t matter that people are being shot at a concert, at a movie theater. It’s not enough, apparently, to move our leadership, our government, the people who are running this country to actually do anything.”

At least 17 people were killed when an ex-student allegedly opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland Wednesday afternoon.

CNN contributed to this report

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s