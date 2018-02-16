212 arrests made during Los Angeles ICE raids

LOS ANGELES (KRON) — An immigration enforcement operation in Southern California has resulted in 212 arrests this week, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

During the five-day targeted operation that ended Thursday, ICE agents also served 122 notices of inspection to businesses in the Los Angeles area.

Those businesses will be audited to determine whether they are employing people who are in the country illegally.

ICE officials say 88 percent of those arrested were convicted criminals.

The raids triggered a protest late Thursday in downtown Los Angeles, where a Homeland Security van was blocked from entering the federal Metropolitan Detention Center. Police were called and a dispersal order was given, but there were no arrests.

