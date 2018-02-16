4 men arrested in Salinas human trafficking ring bust

SALINAS (KRON) — Four men have been arrested on suspicion of human trafficking.

On Feb. 4, police responded to a disturbance on Kern Street in Salinas where family members of a 14-year-old girl were trying to grab her back from a car.

And they did, discovering she had been victim to trafficking.

Police identified one suspect as Daniel Amaro, and further investigations led to the arrests of Abriam Ibarra, Alfredo Hernandez, and Ruben Trujillo.

All are suspected of sex crimes involving minors as police continue to investigate this issue.

