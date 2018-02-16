4 men arrested in Salinas human trafficking ring bust

SALINAS (KRON) — Four men have been arrested on suspicion of human trafficking.
On Feb. 4, police responded to a disturbance on Kern Street in Salinas where family members of a 14-year-old girl were trying to grab her back from a car.
And they did, discovering she had been victim to trafficking.
Police identified one suspect as Daniel Amaro, and further investigations led to the arrests of Abriam Ibarra, Alfredo Hernandez, and Ruben Trujillo.
All are suspected of sex crimes involving minors as police continue to investigate this issue.
- POLICE: FLORIDA GUNMAN CONFESSED TO HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING
- SOURCES: SUSPECT ACCUSED IN DEADLY STABBING HAD DISTURBING PAST
- HERO COACH, FUTURE COLLEGE SWIMMER AMONG FLORIDA VICTIMS
- ‘ROUND 2 OF FLORIDA’ SNAPCHAT THREAT LEADS TO ARREST
- TEEN BRUTALLY STABBED, LEFT FOR DEAD NEAR LIVERMORE IDENTIFIED
- GET KRON4 NEWS ON YOUR AMAZON ALEXA DEVICE