At least 4 dead in fiery crash on Southern California freeway

By Published: Updated:

RIALTO (KRON) – At least four people have been killed in a crash on I-10 in Rialto Friday afternoon, according to CNN affiliate KTLA.

The freeway is closed in both directions.

A big rig was traveling westbound on the 10 when, for an unknown reason, it veered toward the median, crashed through the center divider and burst into flames near Riverside Avenue shortly before 1 p.m., according to CHP Officer Brian Alvarez.

The truck continued to travel across all eastbound lanes, striking multiple vehicles, he said.

At least four people have been confirmed dead, but the number of fatalities could go up, Alvarez told KTLA.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s