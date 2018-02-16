At least 4 dead in fiery crash on Southern California freeway

RIALTO (KRON) – At least four people have been killed in a crash on I-10 in Rialto Friday afternoon, according to CNN affiliate KTLA.

The freeway is closed in both directions.

A big rig was traveling westbound on the 10 when, for an unknown reason, it veered toward the median, crashed through the center divider and burst into flames near Riverside Avenue shortly before 1 p.m., according to CHP Officer Brian Alvarez.

The truck continued to travel across all eastbound lanes, striking multiple vehicles, he said.

At least four people have been confirmed dead, but the number of fatalities could go up, Alvarez told KTLA.

