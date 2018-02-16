Firefighters rescuing 3 people stuck on cliff at San Francisco’s Baker Beach

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Firefighters are rescuing three people stuck on a cliff at San Francisco’s Baker Beach on Friday afternoon, firefighters said.

A rescue watercraft has been added to the rescue team. Firefighters say the three are using their cellphones to talk with emergency crews.

The three are not hurt, but just lost and stuck, crews said.

