Gary’s Mailbag: Why don’t you seem to care about the Olympics?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Gary Radnich answers viewers’ emails every Friday night with his wife, Alicia Radnich.
In this installment, Gary takes on these emails:
- I’m sorry, but if Reuben Foster plays this season, I will no longer be a 49ers fan. – Aaron
- Steve Kerr says his players haven’t listened to him for a month. Is that his fault? – Damian
- Why don’t you have any Olympic coverage on your radio or television shows? – Marilyn
- As a Raiders fan, I can’t figure out why they cut Sebastian Janikowski? – Butch
- Did you do anything fancy for your wife on Valentine’s Day? – Angela
