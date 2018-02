Gas leak prompts shelter in place in San Francisco’s Inner Sunset

UPDATE: Gas leak resolved, according to San Francisco Fire. Evacuations and shelter in place lifted.

#021618GL1 UPDATE GAS LEAK RESOLVED ALL EVACUATIONS SND SHELTER IN PLACE LIFTED NO INJURIES this was a 1” gas service line ruptured during a street construction project. @sfmta_muni wand traffic is now open again 1024am Police and Fire will go door to door to advise resolved. pic.twitter.com/mtbgHZWVfN — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) February 16, 2018

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A gas leak in San Francisco has prompted a shelter in place Friday morning.

The gas leak is in the street near 621 Irving, according to San Francisco Fire.

The 600 block of Irving has been evacuated.

Residents within one block of 621 Irving have been ordered to shelter in place.

No injuries have been reported.

