SANTA CLARITA (KRON/CNN) — A Southern California woman says she was discriminated against by an Uber driver because of her race.

And she says there are messages to prove it.

“When he finally looked over, he saw me and he drove right off and left,” Uber rider Pamela Williams said.

Williams says an Uber driver ditched her on Sunday, and she believes it has to do with race.

“My heart sank,” Williams said.

Williams had ordered an Uber Pool ride in Santa Clarita.

When the driver got near the pick-up spot, she says he took one look at her and drove off.

So, she called him on the phone.

“He said he’s not coming back,” Williams said. “He told me he’s not coming back, and I should cancel the ride.”

About 2 minutes after Williams got off the phone with the driver, he sent her a direct message on her Uber app.

And when she read it, she says it stunned her.

“The first message I got said: ‘I’m not coming back and take you as a cheap pool rider. Cancel it. And next time, I like white peoples.’ Just like what?” Williams said. “You know, your shoulder goes down. And you lose your breath, just disappointed and shocked.”

Williams made a complaint to Uber on Sunday night.

The next morning she got an automated message from the company and a $5.

A company rep did apologize to her Wednesday.

Uber sent CNN a statement saying, “The driver’s access to the app has been removed while we continue to look into this incident.”

On the phone, Uber told CNN the company has a zero-tolerance policy for discrimination, and it’s not aware of any other problems involving the driver.

“I think that I’m done dealing with Uber at this point,” Williams said.

But she says she’ll now tap other sharing apps instead.

