MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — If you drive around the Bay, it’s not hard to notice cars zipping by you at breakneck speeds and wish there was a cop waiting up ahead.

With stepped-up enforcement and federal grant money, you might just get your wish.

Stanley Roberts explains.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES