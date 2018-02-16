Police: Driver fleeing in stolen Charger crashes into 7 cars, sparks large fire in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Police are investigating a fiery, multi-car collision, allegedly caused by a person driving a stolen car Friday in Santa Rosa, according to Santa Rosa Police Department.

Around 12:33 a.m. officers responded to the area of W. Steele Lane, west of the railroad tracks for reports of a crash involving several cars, police said.

First responders found multiple cars engulfed in flames on the north side of W. Steele Lane.

There was also a man laying in the street, unresponsive and severely injured.

Police say all of cars involved were parked, and unoccupied. The man in the road was the only injured person.

Witnesses told officers that the main car that caused the crash was a 2011 White Dodge Charger that had just been stolen from their home on Rhianna St. They had been following the vehicle prior to the collision.

They followed the Charger from W. College Ave., to Cleveland Ave., to W. Steele Lane.

Police say the Charger “reached speeds of close to 100 mph,” and the witnesses chasing it ultimately lost sight of the car.

They kept searching for the car and heard the sound of a collision in the area of W. Steele and the railroad tracks. They drove to that location and saw the Charger was involved.

“A male subject was in the street and appeared to have been thrown from the vehicle,” police said.

There were seven victim cars involved, all of which were parked on the north side of W. Steele. None of them were occupied at the time of the collision.

The only reported injuries were to the man who was found in the roadway. He is in the hospital in serious condition, but is expected to survive.

Officers are still investigating his involvement in the collision.

“Based on his injuries, it is believed that he was the driver of the Charger and involved in the vehicle theft. He has not yet been identified and has not been able to provide a statement,” police said.

“It has yet to be determined if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision.”

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer Jeff Adams of the Santa Rosa Police Department at (707) 543-3636.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES