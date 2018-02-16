Police: San Jose teacher arrested for possession of child porn

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A middle school teacher in San Jose is behind bars, accused of possessing child pornography.

She says the investigation into this teacher began in September after he was seen taking pictures of female students.

47-year old Clifford Pappadakis was arrested on suspicion of annoying and molesting a child and possessing child pornography.

Pappadakis worked as a physical education teacher as well as a track and field coach at Willow Glen Middle School.

The investigation started when parents witnessed Pappadakis taking pictures of female students on Sept. 8. The parents reported the incident to the school, who then alerted police.

Pappadakis on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Detectives searched seized Pappadakis’ computer and other electronic devices, where they found numerous inappropriate images.

Officers issued a warrant for arrested Pappadakis on Wednesday. He surrendered to San Jose Police Department that same day.

